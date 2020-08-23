A tour of crumbling Malta villa where Queen Elizabeth lived in her 20s

It is the only property outside of Britain that Queen Elizabeth called home.

A crumbling villa near Malta's capital, Valletta, where the heir to the English throne lived between 1949 and 1951, is about to get a new lease of life as a museum of the Mediterranean island's links with the United Kingdom and the royal family.

The arcaded, two-storey property is a shadow of its former self. The rooms are bare, paint is peeling off the walls to reveal old murals beneath, the enclosed garden is overgrown and part of a colonnaded belvedere in it has collapsed.