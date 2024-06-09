Five ways to travel abroad at low cost

Believe it. You will feel relaxed once you take your backpack stuffed with clothes and other belongings on your back. Your weight decreases in one go without any hassle of diets or workouts. Perhaps all tourists feel this adrenaline rush moments before travelling somewhere, which is why travel lovers ignore the agony of dollar prices, inflation and price hikes.

Travelling to foreign lands is no longer a monopoly of the rich as the term ‘budget travel’ gains popularity. If you become a little smarter you can at least travel to several neighbouring countries cheaply. You do not need to wait for a ‘low-priced package’ from any travel agency either. You can arrange everything by yourself.