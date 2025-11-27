Riyadh Season 2025: A family-friendly experience at Boulevard World

Boulevard World features multiple zones, each showcasing unique décor, regional food selections, and entertainment elements. Visitors can explore diverse cultural atmospheres, enjoy international cuisines, and discover photo-worthy spots throughout the venue.

A few zones stand out for families. Cocomelon World is a must-visit for those with toddlers, offering colourful character-themed play areas, interactive music activities, and safe soft-play spaces that keep young children entertained.

For families with older children or teenagers, the Super Fly Experience provides an exciting highlight, allowing guests to experience the thrill of flying in a secure, adrenaline-filled setup. These zone-specific attractions help visitors better understand what awaits inside Boulevard World and make trip planning easier.

Activities are distributed throughout the venue, allowing visitors to choose between relaxed exploration and more energetic entertainment. The environment is organised to support families visiting with both young children and older adults.