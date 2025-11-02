Kabsa, kebab, and everything in between: Discover Riyadh’s foodie heaven

As Riyadh Season 2025 unfolds, the capital has now transformed into a full-fledged food destination — particularly for Bangladeshi visitors who appreciate flavour, hospitality and halal-friendly dining. Pop-up restaurants and food trucks from across the world are serving everything from Korean noodles and Latin barbecue to American burgers and Mediterranean mezze.

For those with more refined tastebuds, Michelin chefs and contemporary restaurants can be found in festival areas like Boulevard World and Boulevard City. In a single evening, visitors can savour signature dishes prepared by world-renowned chefs at hotspots like Myazu, Roka Riyadh, or Tokyo Restaurant — alongside authentic Saudi kabsa at Najd Village or Al Orjouan.

For Bangladeshi travellers, these venues offer a perfect blend of familiar flavours and international flair under Riyadh’s glittering skyline. Beyond that, the capital offers an unmatched sense of comfort — almost every restaurant and food stall within the festival areas is halal-certified, provides prayer facilities, and has bilingual menus.