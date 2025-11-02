Kabsa, kebab, and everything in between: Discover Riyadh’s foodie heaven
As Riyadh Season 2025 unfolds, the capital has now transformed into a full-fledged food destination — particularly for Bangladeshi visitors who appreciate flavour, hospitality and halal-friendly dining. Pop-up restaurants and food trucks from across the world are serving everything from Korean noodles and Latin barbecue to American burgers and Mediterranean mezze.
For those with more refined tastebuds, Michelin chefs and contemporary restaurants can be found in festival areas like Boulevard World and Boulevard City. In a single evening, visitors can savour signature dishes prepared by world-renowned chefs at hotspots like Myazu, Roka Riyadh, or Tokyo Restaurant — alongside authentic Saudi kabsa at Najd Village or Al Orjouan.
For Bangladeshi travellers, these venues offer a perfect blend of familiar flavours and international flair under Riyadh’s glittering skyline. Beyond that, the capital offers an unmatched sense of comfort — almost every restaurant and food stall within the festival areas is halal-certified, provides prayer facilities, and has bilingual menus.
Dining with the stars
Riyadh’s food festivals are redefining local cuisine through innovation and fusion. Saudi chefs are combining traditional flavours with global techniques, creating what is now called “Saudi fusion cuisine”. For Bangladeshi visitors, it’s an opportunity to experience Saudi flavours in a fresh, exciting way. Think dates-infused steak, kabsa risotto, or shawarma tacos — innovative creations that reimagine heritage recipes for a contemporary audience.
Visitors can look forward to world renowned chefs like Wolfgang Puck (founder of CUT by Wolfgang Puck), Brian Becher (Regional Executive Chef, Wolfgang Puck Fine-Dining Group), and Daniel Irvine (Executive Chef, Spago Riyadh). Those looking to take their culinary experience to new heights will not be disappointed by the “Dine in the Sky Riyadh” experience, where guests are lifted high above the city to enjoy a multi-course meal, or the “Chef’s Table” pop-up series, where visitors can cook alongside top chefs and sample exclusive tasting menus inspired by Saudi heritage.
An experience for all senses
Food has always been a cultural bridge — bringing people together through taste, tradition, and shared experiences – and Riyadh is now at the center of these culinary connections. Beyond dining, it promises a full-fledge immersive experience for the senses. Picture open-air dining beneath desert skies, cultural food pavilions, live music, and chef masterclasses — all part of the city’s immersive Riyadh Season offerings.
In the past, most Bangladeshis visited Saudi mainly for spiritual purposes. Today, the experience has evolved — you can perform your religious rituals and explore the Kingdom’s remarkable heritage, vibrant culture, diverse climate, and breathtaking natural beauty, all in one journey. Several airlines operate direct flights from Dhaka to Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah, including Saudia, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, Flynas, and Flydeal.
Riyadh — the Heart of Saudi — invites you to an unforgettable experience where tradition meets modernity, and every journey becomes a story worth telling.
For more details, please visit https://www.visitsaudi.com/en
* The writer is a feature writer and food enthusiast