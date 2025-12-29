The Groves returns to Riyadh: Enchantment, culture, culinary discovery
The Groves, Riyadh’s multi-sensory escape, returns to Riyadh season from 5 November 2025 to 19 July 2026 with its fifth and most enchanting edition yet, offering a whimsical blend of luxury dining, cultural storytelling, and immersive outdoor experiences. Designed to evolve each season, it invites visitors into a world where imagination, nature, and culture intertwined beautifully.
As part of the ever-expanding Riyadh Season, The Groves has flourished alongside the festival’s remarkable year-on-year growth. Riyadh Season has risen from attracting millions of visitors in its early years to welcoming over 12 million guests in 2024 and surpassing 20 million visitors in the 2024–2025 edition, reflecting a massive surge in global interest. Within this momentum, The Groves has continued to evolve—from its intimate first run, which drew over 100,000 visitors, to becoming one of the most anticipated lifestyle destinations of the season.
A strategic collaboration between the Saudi General Entertainment Authority and SIHAMCO, The Groves is a signature zone that grows bigger, bolder, and more immersive every year, offering 20 per cent more space and 10 per cent more vendors and featured acts, along with expanded attractions, fresh concepts, and an atmosphere filled with wonder.
An evolving chapter of creativity
At the heart of The Groves is its defining promise: that each season unfolds like a storybook chapter, offering fresh surprises and sensory delights. This edition leans fully into that narrative, inviting guests into whimsical landscapes and thematically crafted worlds that celebrate the intersection of culture and creativity. Every pathway is curated with intention, every corner designed to stir curiosity, and every experience layered with artistic detail.
This vision is reflected in its seasonal gardens, immersive entertainment shows, and themed dining zones. Visitors wander through curated landscapes where softly glowing lights, ethereal fairies, and imaginative lamp-headed creatures blur the line between nature and fantasy. It is an environment for both leisurely exploration and for standout, Instagram-worthy moments.
Culture and craftsmanship on display
Among the standout attractions this year is Samuda, an artisanal retail destination where heritage meets modern craftsmanship. Everything here is Italian-made but inspired entirely by Saudi design sensibilities, resulting in a collection that feels both proudly local and globally refined. It is one of several immersive retail spaces that allow visitors not only to shop but to experience the cultural inspirations behind each creation.
Cuisine, of course, remains a centerpiece of The Groves. Gulnaz Khanum, hailed as the first Saudi-born Persian dining concept, draws guests into the elegance of ancient Persia through both flavor and atmosphere. Live musicians play traditional Persian instruments as diners enjoy an environment steeped in history and artistry.
Nearby, Haret Abu Issam offers a nostalgic tribute to the beloved Syrian series Bab Al-Hara, complete with Dabke performances and the warm, communal spirit of old Damascus. It provides an immersive journey into Levantine storytelling and cuisine.
For dessert enthusiasts, The Grove—an extraordinary chocolate-scented wonderland—brings confectionery fantasy to life with vibrant colors, playful characters, and a sense of childlike delight.
Experiences for every lifestyle
Pet lovers around the globe can find their own sanctuary in Luca Park, a thoughtfully designed indoor-outdoor haven offering grooming services, veterinary care, a dog hotel, a dog beach, and a pet-friendly café. It stands as one of the few entertainment zones where pets are not only welcomed but celebrated through specialized services.
Those seeking a slower pace can retreat to The Groves Kashta, a lakeside picnic concept overlooking an open-air theatre. With warm lighting and quiet waters, it offers a place for families and friends to gather in a cozy, relaxed setting.
The Groves Village, meanwhile, represents a refined lifestyle district featuring 16 luxurious open-air cabanas, boutique shopping, artisanal cafés, and scenic walkways. Evening strolls beneath twinkling lights amplify the charm of this elegant hub.
Food lovers have even more to explore—from the wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas of The Groves Pizzeria and the rhythmic, street-food-inspired experience of Zama Zulu, to the Italian-Japanese fusion artistry of Zodiac Garden.
Why Bangladeshi tourists will feel at home at The Groves
The Groves is poised to become a favorite destination for Bangladeshi tourists, who form one of the fastest-growing visitor groups to Saudi. Its blend of cultural richness, warm hospitality, and diverse food offerings resonates deeply with Bangladeshi travelers, who traditionally value vibrant atmospheres, and shared cultural experiences.
Ultimately, what distinguishes The Groves is the harmony of its elements: the gardens shaped for each season, the artful design of its spaces, the interplay between culinary innovation and cultural storytelling. It is this holistic experience that draws visitors year after year—an experience that evolves with every chapter, yet always retains its signature blend of wonder and refinement.
For more information, one can visit: https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/riyadh/events/the-groves