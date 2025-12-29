The Groves returns to Riyadh: Enchantment, culture, culinary discovery

The Groves, Riyadh’s multi-sensory escape, returns to Riyadh season from 5 November 2025 to 19 July 2026 with its fifth and most enchanting edition yet, offering a whimsical blend of luxury dining, cultural storytelling, and immersive outdoor experiences. Designed to evolve each season, it invites visitors into a world where imagination, nature, and culture intertwined beautifully.

As part of the ever-expanding Riyadh Season, The Groves has flourished alongside the festival’s remarkable year-on-year growth. Riyadh Season has risen from attracting millions of visitors in its early years to welcoming over 12 million guests in 2024 and surpassing 20 million visitors in the 2024–2025 edition, reflecting a massive surge in global interest. Within this momentum, The Groves has continued to evolve—from its intimate first run, which drew over 100,000 visitors, to becoming one of the most anticipated lifestyle destinations of the season.