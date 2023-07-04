Sri Lanka: Warm vibes and breathtaking beauty

Ever wonder what one can do to take their mind off the daily stress of life? Say you live in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh and the mother of all stressful cities in the world. It’s polluted, congested and the people are very urban (which means there isn’t necessarily the simplicity or friendliness one can experience in rural Bangladesh). That sure sounds like a lot to handle, especially if you top it off with the traffic, which is one of the worst in South Asia. If I were you, I’d need breaks. And frequent ones too.

Sure I can go to Hawaii for three days, go to America, have fun with relatives and come back after a week or two. But for me that isn’t enough. When I visit a place I want to connect with locals, understand the country and the society. Try their food. I might not be Drew Binsky but I have travelling in my blood and it’s one of the few things that gives me pleasure. Over the course of the last year I have travelled to four different nations, some where I’ve been to before and some where I’ve never been to. Here I’d like to highlight Sri Lanka.