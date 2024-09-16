Kaushik’s North Pole expedition in a nuclear-powered ship

Hearing an announcement over the central sound system, I sat bolt upright. Someone repeatedly was saying that ice had been sighted for the first time on this voyage. Those interested in seeing the ice should come out.

I had fallen asleep. I sat up on my bed and looked at the watch. It was six o’clock in the morning. As soon as looked toward the window, I had to look away again since the sun shone so brightly out there. I had already grown accustomed to that in the past few days.

It was summer in that region then, so the sun doesn’t set at all and shines throughout the day and night. It is difficult to guess when it’s morning, afternoon or dead of the night by the light outside. A few days later it would turn completely opposite. There won’t be any sunlight and the whole area would be plunged into darkness.