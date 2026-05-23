10 tips for travelling to South Korea on a budget

You can complete the entire South Korean visa process yourself, including the official visa fee, for within approximately Tk 5,000.

Travel agencies typically charge an additional service fee ranging from Tk 3,500 to Tk 5,000 for the same process.

Applicants must complete the electronic form through South Korea’s visa portal at South Korea Visa Portal and print it afterwards.

They must then submit the form along with the required documents to the Embassy of South Korea in Dhaka.

Among the required documents, the most important is the tax return paper for the past three years, which remains mandatory for obtaining a Korean visa.