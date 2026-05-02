Babar Ali becomes first Bangladeshi to scale Makalu, world’s fifth-highest peak

Mountaineer Babar Ali reached new heights early this morning becoming the first Bangladeshi to conquer five of the world’s 14 ‘eight-thousanders’ (peaks rising above 8,000 metres).

Babar summited Mount Makalu (8,485 metres), the world's fifth-highest peak, at 5:45 am Bangladesh time today, Saturday. This marks the first successful ascent of the mountain, located in the Mahalangur Himal of Nepal, by any Bangladeshi mountaineer.

The expedition, titled ‘Expedition Makalu: The Fifth Frontier,’ was organised by the mountaineering club ‘Vertical Dreamers.’ The club's president, Forhan Zaman confirmed the news of the summit, citing Mohan Lamsal, owner of the Nepalese outfitter ‘Makalu Adventure.’