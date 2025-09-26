Babar Ali, first Bangladeshi to scale Manaslu without supplemental oxygen

Mountaineer Babar Ali has become the first Bangladeshi to climb the 8,163-metre-high Manaslu peak without supplemental oxygen. At 4:30 am local time in Nepal today, 26 September, This Everest summiteer reached the summit of the world’s eighth-highest mountain around 4:30 am local time in Nepal today, 26 September.

Another Bangladeshi mountaineer, Tanvir Ahmed, also reached the summit of Manaslu at 3:30 am local time. Both Babar and Tanvir are members of the mountaineering club Vertical Dreamers. Their joint expedition has been named ‘Manaslu Ascent: Vertical Duo’.