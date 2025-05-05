What does it take to become a Babar Ali? Maybe, it takes tremendous courage, insatiable curiosity, selfless love for humans, nature and life. The accomplishment of Babar Ali is no miracle. It is the results of deep introspection as well as undying love and devotion to nature. He had to take breaks from the his medical profession like and sacrifice many luxuries in his journey ahead.

Simplicity is one of his attributes. He shows respect to everyone from an unknown pedestrian in Nepal to an elderly tea stall owner in a remote village of Bangladesh. There is no pretense in his smile, no arrogance in his words. He is polite. His laughs is like the sound of a river. He possesses a kindness that spreads out like the mist on the mountains. He is strong, yet kind. He is invincible, yet humane. He likes to walk in the shady valleys, the muddy village roads in village, he loves to immerse himself in the kind and simple talk of the people.