Babar Ali becomes first Bangladeshi to climb Mount Annapurna I

Mountaineer Babar Ali became the first Bangladeshi to summit Mount Annapurna I of the Himalaya Mountains as he reached the 8,091-metre mount on 7 April. He was accompanied by guide Phurba Ongel Sherpa.

Expedition manager Forhan Zaman and Nepal-based mountaineering expedition company Makalu Adventure managing director Mohan Lamsa confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

Babar Ali, who is a physician, is one of the founders and general secretary of the Chattogram-based trekking club Vertical Dreamers.