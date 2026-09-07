Luxembourg - The only Grand Duchy on Earth

Luxembourg is one of the most beautiful and unique countries in Europe - the world’s only remaining Grand Duchy, where history, elegance, and modern life exist in perfect harmony.

Small in size yet grand in character, Luxembourg offers visitors a rare blend of royal heritage, stunning architecture, peaceful landscapes, and refined European charm.

Nestled in the heart of Europe, Luxembourg enjoys a remarkable strategic location, bordering Belgium, France, and Germany. Its central position has made it an important bridge between European cultures, languages, and economies. Though small in size, Luxembourg carries significant global influence in finance, diplomacy, and international cooperation.