Saint Martin closed to tourists for nine months from today

Tourist travel to Saint Martin's Island, the country's only coral island in the Bay of Bengal, has been closed for nine consecutive months from 1 February following the end of the tourism season on 31 January.

Although the government allowed tourists to visit the island for three months from November to January, tourist arrivals were largely limited to December and January as overnight stays were not permitted in November.

Hossainul Islam Bahadur, general secretary of the Sea Cruise Operator Owners Association of Bangladesh, said around 117,000 tourists visited Saint Martin during the two-month period.

"The government opened Saint Martin to tourists from 1 November to 30 January. However, due to restrictions on overnight stays, no tourists came in November. Most of the visitors arrived in December and January," he said.

Residents of Saint Martin said at least 3,000 tourists, hotel and motel employees and businessmen left the island on six ships and a few wooden trawlers on Saturday afternoon.