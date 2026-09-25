On the Road to Mount Elbrus: Day One
Ikramul Hasan Shakil is Bangladesh's Everest summiteer with the unique distinction of having conquered both the Great Himalaya Trail and the Sea to Summit challenge. He has set off on a new expedition, this time to Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, located in Russia's Caucasus range. Sidratul Safayat Daniel brings the story of this challenging expedition in a series of dispatches.
Interestingly, Elbrus is a dormant volcano. Standing at 5,642 metres, it is not only Europe's highest point but also one of the coveted "Seven Summits," the highest peaks on each of the world's seven continents.
Day One
The day began early, from Terskol. The small mountain settlement in the Baksan Valley that serves as the gateway to any Elbrus expedition. Most mountaineers begin their journey from here.
A short 15-minute jeep ride took Shakil and his team to the cable car station from where they rode up to an altitude of 3,000 metres to Mount Cheget. As the cable car climbed, the landscape transformed gradually green slopes giving way to snow-capped peaks.
At 3,000 metres, the team left their non-essential backpacks at the lodge and set out, lighter, for a hike. The goal was to let their bodies adjust slowly to the weather what mountaineers call an ''acclimatisation hike.''
Shakil covered roughly 500 to 700 metres on foot, heading toward Elbrus Lake, a small, clear lake tucked into the mountains and well known among climbers in the area.
By afternoon, the team was back at the lodge on Mount Cheget. After lunch, the rest of the day passed with a few routine tasks.
Shakil isn't making this journey alone. His team includes guide Alexa and teammate Wing Nam Leung (Heather), who has travelled from Hong Kong. These are people from different countries and cultures, united by one goal -- reaching the summit of Elbrus.
Shakil's first day went well. As his body begins adjusting to the weather, his mind is preparing for the tougher days ahead.