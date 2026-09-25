On the Road to Mount Elbrus: Day One

Ikramul Hasan Shakil is Bangladesh's Everest summiteer with the unique distinction of having conquered both the Great Himalaya Trail and the Sea to Summit challenge. He has set off on a new expedition, this time to Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, located in Russia's Caucasus range. Sidratul Safayat Daniel brings the story of this challenging expedition in a series of dispatches.