Thanksgiving with an American family

We have some misconceptions about American culture from what we see in Hollywood, Bollywood, and the latest Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. But after living here, your perception will change a lot. They also take care of their elderly parents. They like to spend time with their parents and family. They also have an amicable relationship with their parents. What do we usually do back home? Eat, drink, sleep, chat, just like here. I have played various knowledge games or word games here, which seemed very nice to me.

My roommate is a very wonderful girl. After going there, I understood why she is lovely. Her father, mother, and grandmother are all warm-hearted. Very friendly. When you grow up in such a family, it is natural that you will be a person with a great mind. I still wonder how easily they adopted a stranger from outside. Their sense of life and their ability to make people part of their family amazed me.

The next morning we had breakfast and set off for the Guadalupe Mountains hike. After about 45 minutes' drive, we reached there. We took water, some light but energising food for lunch, and extra jackets. Most people in the Guadalupe Mountains come here to travel to the highest point in Texas. Guadalupe Mountains National Park is an American national park located east of El Paso in West Texas and southeast of New Mexico. Among the mountains here is Guadalupe Peak, the highest mountain in Texas at 6,749 feet (2667 meters).

Guadalupe is bordered on the east and north by the Pecos River Valley and the Llano Estacado, south by the Delaware Mountains, and on the west by the Sacramento Mountains. It will take you 7-8 hours to hike about 8.5(rounds) miles. About 188,833 tourists visit here every year. The park is a favorite of many hikers, and even the New York Times has recognised it as a "hiker's paradise." The scene is in front of my eyes now. I've only read it in books and seen it in movies or on TV. I didn't think I would be able to enjoy such an opportunity ever. The famous saying came to mind, "Travel makes a person humble. She knows how small she is compared to the world." There is also a record book here. You can come and write something if you want. The three of us wrote about our feelings. We got up on Sunday morning, had breakfast, said goodbye to everyone, and left for Tulsa.