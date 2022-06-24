Travel-therapy can provide real mental health and wellbeing benefits

Wen said COVID-19's impact on travel in recent years had raised questions about tourism's value beyond lifestyle and economic factors. Tourism has been found to boost physical and psychological wellbeing.

So, after Covid, it's a good time to identify tourism's place in public health, and not just for healthy tourists, but vulnerable groups. Wen said he hoped a new line of collaborative research could begin to examine how tourism can enhance the lives of people with various conditions.

“We're trying to do something new in bridging tourism and health science. There will have to be more empirical research and evidence to see if tourism can become one of the medical interventions for different diseases like dementia or depression,” he said.

“So, tourism is not just about travelling and having fun; we need to rethink the role tourism plays in modern society,” Wen added.