13-point directive issued to protect Tanguar Haor

The Sunamganj district administration has issued a 13-point emergency directive to protect Tanguar Haor. The measures include regulating the movement of tourist houseboats and other vessels in the haor's reserved areas, as well as making registration mandatory for all such boats.

The directives were issued in a public notice signed by Mohammad Minhajur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Sunamganj and chairman of the Haor Protection Implementation and Monitoring Committee.

Sunamganj Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Matiur Rahman Khan confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Sunday evening.

He said the administration had held discussions with owners of houseboats and tourist vessels.