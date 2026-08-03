Tourism
13-point directive issued to protect Tanguar Haor
No vessel will be allowed to operate without permission or if it fails to apply within the stipulated deadline.
The Sunamganj district administration has issued a 13-point emergency directive to protect Tanguar Haor. The measures include regulating the movement of tourist houseboats and other vessels in the haor's reserved areas, as well as making registration mandatory for all such boats.
The directives were issued in a public notice signed by Mohammad Minhajur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Sunamganj and chairman of the Haor Protection Implementation and Monitoring Committee.
Sunamganj Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Matiur Rahman Khan confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Sunday evening.
He said the administration had held discussions with owners of houseboats and tourist vessels.
He clarified that the restrictions do not apply to the entire haor. Only the sections designated as Ecologically Critical Areas (ECAs) will be off-limits to engine-powered boats.
Houseboats and tourist vessels will continue to operate freely in the remaining parts of the haor. They will be allowed to carry visitors through Matian Haor and the Baulai River to Tekerghat.
Previously, a 12-point code of conduct for tourists visiting the haor was issued on 21 June last year. On 6 November, the government promulgated the Tanguar Haor and Hakaluki Haor Protection Order, 2025. The new directives have been issued as part of implementing that order.
The 13-point directive also requires mandatory registration of all houseboats. No houseboat or vessel may operate without official permission. Loud music, amplified sound, microphones and parties on houseboats have been prohibited. Carrying single-use plastic is banned, and every vessel must be equipped with a water purification filter.
Houseboats must also have septic tanks and at least two waste bins. Dumping any kind of waste into the haor or other water bodies is prohibited. The maximum permitted length of a houseboat has been set at 100 feet.
Operators must ensure that vessels carry sufficient life jackets, lifebuoys, fire extinguishers and that gas cylinders are used safely. A code of conduct for tourists must be displayed in a visible place and explained before each tour begins.
Emergency contact numbers for the district and upazila administrations, police, fire service and hospitals must also be displayed prominently. Adequate waste management must be ensured on every tour.
The directives also stated that tourist transport must be suspended during severe weather, while visitors' safety must be ensured in the event of storms, heavy rainfall or lightning.
The directives take immediate effect. Houseboat owners must apply for registration at the Deputy Commissioner's Office using the prescribed form and submit the required documents by 10 August.
No vessel will be allowed to operate without permission or if it fails to apply within the stipulated deadline.