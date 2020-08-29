Work burnout and in need of a sabbatical?

For every person the 'work' that he or she does, has a deep, personal meaning and interpretation. For someone it can be a means of earning and providing for their families, while for some others, it may be used as a primary measure of success in their life.

As a better understanding of an individual's performance and the relationship between perceived job satisfaction, motivation and output becomes evident; workplace culture and values have also undergone a major shift to allow for performance optimisation. Workforces have transitioned towards a more informal, first-name basis, flexible work hours, an environment with a focus on allowing people to become more comfortable and involved at their workstations; offices have become a second 'home' for many people.