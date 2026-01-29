Taif: Saudi’s highland sanctuary and the timeless city of roses

Perched high in the mountains of western Saudi, Taif continues to shine as one of the Kingdom’s most refreshing escapes — a destination where cool weather, rose-scented breezes, and a serene highland atmosphere redefine the meaning of summer travel.

For Bangladeshi tourists seeking nature, culture, and a gentle climatic break, Taif offers a distinct experience shaped by its ancient heritage and modern leisure appeal. Particularly appealing to travellers who prefer less-travelled destinations and enjoy venturing beyond the main cities to uncover Saudi’s hidden gems, Taif stands apart with its tranquil mountain viewpoints, fragrant rose fields, family-friendly attractions, and rich Islamic history. Known globally as the “City of Roses,” it invites visitors into a slower, more immersive side of the Kingdom.