Why our children aren't reaching their full height

Humans typically reach their full height through rapid growth during the first three years after birth and later during puberty. Girls can grow up to the age of 15, while boys can grow until 17. However, growth begins to slow considerably after around 13 years in girls and 15 years in boys.

From the age of three until the onset of puberty, children typically grow by an average of 5 centimetres (2 inches) per year. However, this pattern does not apply to every child.