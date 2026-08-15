Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport Celebrates flavours of China
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport presents Imperial Flavours of China, a week-long celebration of Chinese cuisine, culture and heritage from 13 to 19 August. The Imperial Flavors of China Dinner Buffet will be hosted at Mosaic, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, inviting guests to experience an extensive selection of authentic Chinese delicacies, Asian-inspired creations and distinctive desserts.
Curated by the hotel’s culinary team, the dinner buffet will feature traditional Chinese favourites including Ma Lai Go, Jian Dui (Sesame Balls), Classic Chinese Egg Tarts, Traditional Mooncakes, Eight-Treasure Rice Pudding (Ba Bao Fan), Almond Jelly with Lychee and Chinese Banana Fritters. Asian highlights will include Thai Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice with Mango (Khao Neeo Mamuang), Coconut Tapioca Pudding with Mango and Pomelo, and Five-Spice Chocolate Chiffon Cake.
Beyond the culinary experience, guests can enjoy Chinese cultural performances throughout the week, including vibrant Dragon Dance performances and other traditional Chinese cultural showcases, bringing the spirit, heritage and festive energy of China to life.
The festival is being inaugurated by Sun Xin, Station Manager of Air China, marking the beginning of Imperial Flavours of China and its week-long celebration of Chinese cuisine, culture and heritage at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport.
Speaking about the festival, Ashwani Nayar, Area General Manager, IHG Southwest Asia and Cluster General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport and InterContinental Dhaka Airport, said: “Imperial Flavors of China is more than a dinner buffet; it is a celebration of Chinese cuisine, culture and heritage. We have thoughtfully brought together authentic flavors, traditional delicacies and cultural performances throughout the week to create an immersive experience for our guests. We are honored to welcome the Assistant Manager of Air China, Bangladesh, to inaugurate this special celebration and look forward to sharing this unique experience with our guests and partners.”
US-Bangla Airlines, the airline partner of Imperial Flavours of China, will offer one round-trip air ticket from Dhaka to Guangzhou and back, adding an exciting travel element to the culinary celebration.
NCC Bank is the banking partner of Imperial Flavours of China. Guests can also enjoy a special Dine 4, Pay 1 offer using selected cards from participating banks.
Conveniently located near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport continues to deliver exceptional hospitality through world-class service, innovative culinary experiences and memorable celebrations.