Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport Celebrates flavours of China

Beyond the culinary experience, guests can enjoy Chinese cultural performances throughout the week, including vibrant Dragon Dance performances and other traditional Chinese cultural showcases, bringing the spirit, heritage and festive energy of China to life.

The festival is being inaugurated by Sun Xin, Station Manager of Air China, marking the beginning of Imperial Flavours of China and its week-long celebration of Chinese cuisine, culture and heritage at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport.

Speaking about the festival, Ashwani Nayar, Area General Manager, IHG Southwest Asia and Cluster General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport and InterContinental Dhaka Airport, said: “Imperial Flavors of China is more than a dinner buffet; it is a celebration of Chinese cuisine, culture and heritage. We have thoughtfully brought together authentic flavors, traditional delicacies and cultural performances throughout the week to create an immersive experience for our guests. We are honored to welcome the Assistant Manager of Air China, Bangladesh, to inaugurate this special celebration and look forward to sharing this unique experience with our guests and partners.”