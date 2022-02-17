When and why people divulge other people's secrets

It seems that when someone learns another person's secret that breaks their own moral code, then the person who was confided in seems to be willing to divulge that secret so to "punish" the secret holder, according to Jessica Salerno, an associate professor of psychology in the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Arizona State University.

"Keeping things about ourselves secret is burdensome and has a negative impact on our relationships and our health," Salerno said.

"Confiding in others is important, but we assume that the people we confide in have similar motivations to keep the information quiet as we do to protect us and prevent us from being punished for that secret behavior. Yet, our discovery is that it's not just that people often don't keep our secrets, but they may be inclined to actively reveal the secret to see us punished when they think the secret behavior is immoral."