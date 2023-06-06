California’s honey bees await the famous sunshine

California’s very wet winter gifted the state a spectacular superbloom—an explosion of flowers that delighted hikers and should have been great news for bees.

But beekeepers say lingering low temperatures and gray skies in the Golden State are keeping the insects indoors—and if it doesn’t get sunny soon, the bumper honey harvest they were hoping for might not materialize.

“The bees don’t like to fly when it’s cold and damp,” explains Jay Weiss, a backyard beekeeper in Pasadena, as he lifts the lid off a hive to reveal thousands of insects.

Of course, “cold and damp” is relative.