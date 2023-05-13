Why do we fall for particular people?

Even the shortest ties can sometimes lead to the deepest bonds in life. Like when you attend a party and run into someone wearing the T-shirt of your favourite band, or who laughs at the same jokes as you, or who picks up the oddball food you alone (or so you thought) enjoy.

My favourite is when a conversation is started by a tiny, common interest that develops into an enduring love.

We tend to prefer people who are similar to us; this phenomenon is known as the similarity-attraction effect. New research from Boston University has now uncovered one of the causes.

Charles Chu, an assistant professor of management and organisations at the BU Questrom School of Business, studied the factors that influence how attracted or turned off we are by one another in a number of studies.

He discovered that self-essentialist thinking, where people believe they have a deep inner core or essence that shapes who they are, was a key determinant.

Chu found that when someone believes an essence drives their interests, likes, and dislikes, they presume the same is true for others as well. If they locate someone with a single similar interest, they anticipate that person will share their larger worldview.

The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology of the American Psychological Association published the findings.