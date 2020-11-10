‘YouTube Village’ goes viral

A visit to Shimulia on 31 October opened vistas of activity in this ‘YouTube Village’. These ‘dadus’ or grandpas cook on the homestead of Delwar Hossain, the primary school teacher of Mollapara in the village. They had just finished cooking and were removing the lids of three mid-sized biriyani pots. They sat with the food served on the lids in front of them while Sajib Hossain was busy with his DSLR camera. This young man was making a video, directing them, telling them talk, to serve the food.

“Yum, it tastes delish!” said Liaqat Ali, as directed by Sajib, after having a mouthful of the biriyani. The other two nodded in agreement. These three had been busy since the morning, slaughtering three sheep, cutting up the meat and cooking 17kg of rice for the biriyani. They had helpers too.

They chatted as they ate. Lokman said, “There are eight of us and another ‘dada’. That dadu’s name was Nawab Ali.

Atiar Ali narrated their tale, “We are getting on in years and can’t do hard work in the fields anymore. And we don’t want to ask our children for help. So this work is good. We get 400 taka a day.”

Once they finish their meal, they will pack up the biriyani.

There is more going in the YouTube Village.