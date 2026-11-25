Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, winning the title at the 75th edition of the pageant held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday.

The grand finale began at 6:00am Bangladesh time on 25 November at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. The competition opened with the announcement of the top 30 contestants, followed by the swimsuit round, which narrowed the field to 12. The evening gown round then selected the top five finalists.