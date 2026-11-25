Miss Universe 2026: Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto wins the crown
Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, winning the title at the 75th edition of the pageant held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday.
The grand finale began at 6:00am Bangladesh time on 25 November at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. The competition opened with the announcement of the top 30 contestants, followed by the swimsuit round, which narrowed the field to 12. The evening gown round then selected the top five finalists.
The top five were Beatrice Bea Milan Windorski of the Philippines, Georgia Waddington of New Zealand, Clara Vegas Goetz of Venezuela, Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic and Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico.
The finalists faced two questions each from the judges, with 30 seconds allotted for each answer. While the first question was different for each contestant, the second was the same for all five.
Following the question-and-answer round and an overall evaluation, Barreto was declared the winner.
The winner of the 75th edition received a specially designed crown named The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy. Made of 18-carat white gold and set with 3,150 diamonds, the crown was placed on Barreto''s head by outgoing Miss Universe Fatima Bosch of Mexico.
Bangladesh was represented by actress Samira Khan Mahi, who was leading the audience vote about an hour before the grand finale began. However, she failed to make it into the top 30.