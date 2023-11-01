TEDxGulshan 2023 to unveil on 4 November 

TEDxGulshan, an independently organised TED event, is set to return with its much-anticipated event, on 4 November, 2023, at Aloki, Dhaka, a press release reads.

This year, they are diving into the broader theme of "Innovation for Equality," putting thought-provoking ideas at the forefront through 16 unique TEDx Talks delivered by prominent speakers from Bangladesh and beyond. Globally, TED talks regularly feature renowned speakers such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, attracting the world's foremost leaders and thinkers to share their insights and ideas.