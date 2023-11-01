TEDxGulshan 2023 to unveil on 4 November 

TEDxGulshan, an independently organised TED event, is set to return with its much-anticipated event, on 4 November, 2023, at Aloki, Dhaka, a press release reads.
This year, they are diving into the broader theme of "Innovation for Equality," putting thought-provoking ideas at the forefront through 16 unique TEDx Talks delivered by prominent speakers from Bangladesh and beyond. Globally, TED talks regularly feature renowned speakers such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, attracting the world's foremost leaders and thinkers to share their insights and ideas.
TEDxGulshan made a remarkable debut with its first TEDx event in January 2020, right before the pandemic struck, attracting over 1000 attendees, and becoming widely popular.
Now, TEDxGulshan is gearing up for the biggest TEDx event in Bangladesh and aspires to exceed the last event’s success with diverse talks and exceptional takeaways. Attendees will also be treated to an exhilarating musical performance, ensuring an unforgettable TEDx experience.
TEDxGulshan is the gateway for our community to have a TED-like experience, bringing together thought leaders and innovators to share their ideas worth spreading. They will be sharing, inspiring, and enthusing remarkable ideas to audiences locally and globally.
TEDxGulshan also holds a studio license of TEDx, namely TEDxGulshan Studio. This is a big potential to share our impactful ideas and stories from Bangladesh to the global community, leveraging TED's vast platform with 53 million subscribers worldwide.
This year, TEDxGulshan is proud to host a lineup of 16 distinguished speakers, including Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Hon’ble Speaker, Bangladesh National Parliament; Dr. Dipu Moni, Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Education, Bangladesh; Praveena Yagnambhat, Chief of Staff & BGE Lead Boeing India & South Asia; Abul Kalam Azad, Former Principal Secretary, Co-Chair, Smart Bangladesh Network; Md. Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communications, UNDP Bangladesh; Dr. Syed Muntasir Mamun, Director General (International Trade, Investment, and ICT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh; Rubana Huq, Vice Chancellor, Asian University For Women; Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Bangladeshi Singer & Songwriter; Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Film Director, Producer, Screenwriter; Abeer Rajbeen, Head of Marketing, The Coca-Cola Company, Bangladesh; Vashkar Bhattacharjee, National Consultant Accessibility, a2i; Kebria Sarkar, Bangladeshi Radio Jockey and Television Presenter; Ankita Bakshi, Content Strategist, APAC, BBC StoryWorks; Iftekhar Rafsan, Bangladeshi YouTuber & Content Creator; Imtiaz Ilahi, Former Army Commando & Triathlete, and Moutushi Kabir, Senior Director, People, Culture and Communications, BRAC. In addition to these inspiring talks, there will also be a musical performance by Ritu Raj, Singer and one of the performers of Coke Studio Bangladesh.
The event is all set to take place on 4 November 2023 at Tejgaon’s Aloki Convention Center from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. To join TEDxGulshan 2023, one can visit their website to secure their tickets online www.tedxgulshan.com
TEDxGulshan 2023 has the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as their Strategic Partner and The Coca-Cola Company Bangladesh as the Gold Sponsor. The Silver Sponsors are Green Delta Life Insurance Ltd., Dan Foods Limited, and Prime Bank Ltd.; Ice Cream Partner Polar Ice Cream; PR Partner Backpage PR and Ticketing Partner Tickify. The event also has Lead Academy as E-Learning & Knowledge Partner and YSSE as Youth Engagement Partner.