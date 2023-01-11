Take a break, Mizan, rest in peace

It is Mizan's second death anniversary today, 11 January. Mizanur Rahman Khan, journalist extraordinaire. Prothom's Alo's joint editor. The restless soul, seeking, searching, reaching out, researching, never an idle moment in the life of Mizan. It is hard to believe that even now, wherever he may be, he is docilely enjoying eternal rest. Surely, there too he is asking, probing, poking and continuing his relentless pursuit of knowledge.

I will not reminisce here. I have written a lot about my memories of Mizan in the past. I have shared innumerable anecdotes with my colleagues about him. Today I just want to say a few words about how he, though so many years younger than me, remains a source of inspiration down to this day, a pick-me-up when things aren't going right, a reminder that no matter how overwhelming a task may seem, nothing is insurmountable.