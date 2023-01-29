A coffee shop in a peaceful public park?

The trend of civilians' protest, outside of politics, is rather feeble in our country. There is the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) for commodity prices, there is Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (BAPA) for the environment, but they are not adequately established. These organisations have not been institutionalised, unlike the business bodies like FBCCI, BGMEA and BAB. The government agencies and local government bodies are under no compulsion to heed the words and recommendations of CAB or BAPA regarding prices or the environment.

Organisations like BAPA should mobilise active resistance against such occupation and commercialisation of parks. In any other country, there would be picketing and court cases against the misuse of the park. Unfortunately, in our country democracy means determining which party will be given the scope to loot and plunder for the next five years. But the premise of actual democracy is people's participation in the social decision-making process, a reflection of people's aspirations in running the country.