The data is clear, women cannot wait

8 March is International Women's Day. And as I sat with that this morning — as a woman, as a humanitarian — I found I couldn't separate my own reflection from the faces of the women and girls I see every day in the camps of Cox's Bazar. Perhaps that is exactly as it should be.

Because what does this day mean when you're inside a shelter that was never meant to be permanent? What does it mean when you are eight years into displacement, nine years in, and the word "temporary" has long stopped meaning anything at all?

That's where the Rohingya crisis stands today — not as an emergency waiting to resolve itself, but as a protracted reality that women are living inside, day after day, with shrinking resources and fading hope. A new IRC study, The Cost of Waiting: Intergenerational Impacts of Protracted Rohingya Displacement, puts numbers to something that Rohingya and Bangladeshi women in and around Cox's Bazar have known in their bodies for years. The world's inaction has a cost. And women are the ones paying it.

Let's start with the children, because the women certainly do.