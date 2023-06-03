Kafka’s world of despair and our reality

“One morning, as Gregor Samsa was waking up from anxious dreams, he discovered that in bed he had been changed into a monstrous verminous bug.”

This is how the Franz Kafka short story ‘The Metamorphosis’ begins. In the story, a clothes salesman named Gregor Samsa turns into a bug overnight. He is still human from the inside, but from the outside, he is an oversized insect lying on its back on a bed with its eight legs flailing in the air.

From the very first line, Kafka presents a plot verging on the absurd. For the rest of the story, Kafka doesn’t explain how Samsa transformed into a bug nor does he bother to come up with a cure to rid Samsa of this bizarre condition.