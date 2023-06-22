Can lobbying and pursuing foreign powers resolve everything?

If the government really cancelled the contract, then the foreign minister deserves thanks. After all, the work it did with five or more lobbyist companies yielded no results. The country gained nothing, other than a wastage of funds. And it wouldn't be far from the truth to say that such lobbying simply served to tarnish the image of the government, actually. An example of such waste is, using the services of BGR Government Affairs LLC to publicise the government's development work. Recipients of their relevant e-mails in this regard include journalists working in Dhaka. It seems that the main task of these lobbyist firms is to counter any criticism of the opposition or other critics published in the foreign press, by rattling off a list of failures of the past governments.

According to the statement presented by the Friedlander Consulting Group LLC, they had strived to arrange a meeting between the foreign minister and five senators and also lobbied for a few hundreds of Congressmen to put up a resolution in the Congress in commemoration of 50 years of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the US.

Finally on 22 May last year, a resolution was raised in the House of Representatives, but only by two members -- Democrat Brian Higgins and Republican Amata Coleman. The resolution was sent to the committee for foreign affairs. The foreign minister will best be able to say how far this has served to brighten the country's image. We will have to wait a few more months to see whether the government's contract with the lobbyists has actually been cancelled or not. The lobbyists publish details of their work and income three or four times a year. The e-files updated in June indicate that till April the contract hadn't been cancelled.