Government debts may reach extreme levels

It is undeniable that Bangladesh's recent government debt growth has been abnormally high. Experts have expressed apprehension that the repayment of the domestic and foreign loans will very rapidly be a burden on the economy. In the budget of the current financial year, after the cost allocation for the government administration sector, the next highest allocation, that is, Tk 803.75 billion (Tk 80,375 crore) had to be made for payment of interest on government loans. At the end of the financial year, actual expenditure in this sector may rise further. In the coming year, the cost allocation for payment of interest on government loans will cross one trillion taka (one lakh crore taka). Just to pay the installments of interest and principal on foreign debt alone, the approximate USD 2 billion of the present budget will increase to over USD 4 billion in the 2024-25 budget. It is estimated that this high rate of debt repayment will continue until 2029.

It is very important to share some perceptions about the government's total debt burden at present. At present Bangladesh government's total debt burden stands at USD 169 billion. If the value of one dollar is taken as Tk 108 in accordance to Bangladesh Bank rates, then the total debt in local currency stands at Tk 18,360 trillion (Tk 18,36,000 crore). Of this, Tk 10,270 trillion (Tk 10,27,000 crore), that is, USD 95.07 billion, is government loans from various domestic sources and Tk 8.690 trillion (Tk 8,69,000 crore), that is, USD 71.93 billion, is the government's foreign debt.

In the 2022-23 fiscal budget, the deficit has been shown as Tk 2,45,064 crore, that is, 36 per cent of the total budget. It was announced in the present budget that the government would take a loan of Tk 1,60,334 crore from the country's banking sector. But it does not look like the banks will be able to meet this target. That is why the government has been taking an abnormal volume of loans from Bangladesh Bank this year.

There has been a significant shortfall in the government's revenue collection this year too. In the first nine months of this financial year, the revenue deficit stood at Tk 290.32 billion (Tk 29,032 crore). This revenue deficit is the major reason behind the abnormal increase in government debt this year. The first installment of the USD 4.7 billion loan which we took recently from IMF, has been paid. But IMF's conditionality before releasing the second tranche of the loan is that the government must bring the tax-GDP ratio up to 8.3 per cent within the 2022-23 fiscal. And IMF has also set the target to increase the tax-GDP ratio to 9.5 per cent by the 2025-26 fiscal. But from the current trend it is evident that we will not be able to meet either of these conditionalities.