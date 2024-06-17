Eid-ul-Azha nostalgia: 90's kids, once side-kicks, skilled cattle processors now

On the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, a teenager of my acquaintance wrote on Facebook: “Tomorrow my only job is to hold the legs of our sacrificed cow. It is the only job I am good at!”

The comments rolled in, turning the post into a comedic goldmine. One of his friends found similarity with his own situation, as he wrote, “If I am asked to skin the sacrificed animal, I always end up making holes on the skin and meat. It seems my knife has a mind of its own!”

Another friend replied, “Last year, I managed to cut my own hand while processing the meat.” Someone else chimed in, “I used to hide until all the work was done. Now, I am the one who has to manage everything. The tables have turned.”