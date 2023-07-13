Data leak points to govt failure

The government has formed a committee to look into the matter and submit a report within seven days. But there is very little scope for hope when an inquiry committee is formed in Bangladesh in any incident. It is never even known what report these committees eventually come up with.

It has already been widely discussed as to what dangers the citizens may face with such an extensive leak of personal data. If your personal information is used to commit a crime, you will bear the blame. There is also the risk of the money in your bank account disappearing. The government till now has taken no visible initiative to inform the people what to do in such a circumstance, how the government will provide assistance and who the citizens should approach. The citizens gave the government their personal information, but from its behavior, it hardly seems like the government has any sense of responsibility in this regard.

This incident not only indicates technological weaknesses and the government’s failure to carry out its responsibility, but it also brings forward a political question. Over the last few years, whenever various personal information and data of critics of the government have been leaked in the media and social media, authorities have blatantly encouraged this rather than protect the secrecy of the citizens.

On the other hand, when there is any criticism of those in power or any statements made about them, this is termed as defamation and cases are filed under the Digital Security Act. From the behavior of the government and the ruling party, it is apparent that they are unwilling to make the slightest compromise when it comes to safeguarding their personal secrecy or dignity. And it is not as if the accused have always received recompense when they turn to the court.