Mexico: The Aztec Nation

If you visit Mexico, you will discover so many overwhelming traditions and perceptions, that your philosophy of life will change. Just imagine a nation who carries the legacy of the pre-historic heritage and is also blooming in the new economic sphere, a nation praying in a Catholic Church wearing the Penacho of Moctezuma on the head, a nation believing in witches and ghosts and so becoming the largest automotive parts exporter to the US. They sing Mariachi and dance Jarabe Tapatio on the streets at the City Center to amuse the tourists and they offer blessings with sacred water and purify your soul, protecting your from the evil eye. They will serve you tequila, make the best cocktails in the world. They have accepted the modern life without forgetting the rich Mayan, Inka and Aztec. And thus you find a new Mexico, full of life.

The people are extremely friendly and welcoming, and this is nothing new. If you read the history how the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes was welcomed by the Aztec King Moctezuma II with precious gems, gold, feather-made headdresses and plenty of foods and grains. He was treated by the native Aztec as their long-lost god Quetzalcoatl, who left the country in between 900 to 1500 AD. He is one of the most interesting mythical gods who left Mexico or banished from Mexico and promised to return. So, the Aztec thought Cortes might be that god who appeared for their salvation. They did not imagine in their wildest thoughts that this very man would kill millions of them and establish a new civilization here! There is a continuous debate on the topic whether the Spaniards were a blessing to Mexico as they abolish cannibalism and established Christianism. The Mexicans are proud of their ancestors no matter that they used to sacrifice human beings to their god, but they also do not deny the modernism that the Spaniards brought with them. But, yes, they regret destruction of the pyramids and yet accept the churches made with those volcanic stones.