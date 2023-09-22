What lies behind EU's decision?

The role of observers in an election is extremely important. Generally speaking, there are three types of observations carried out during an election -- long term, mid-term and short term. The observers cannot interfere in any way in the election. It is not as if an election can't be held without observers. The election process is not affected in any way.
However, elections do not really gain international recognition unless there are election observers. The report drawn up by the observers after they observe the election, is important.
The election of any country gains credibility in international circles based on the report of the election observers, international observers in particular. It is from the observation report that the international community can understand just how free and fair the election was.
It is being said that the European Union (EU) will not be sending a full-fledged election observation team to Bangladesh due to budget constraints. That, in all likelihood, is not the real reason. They are observing the election in the Maldives. So there may be a different reason behind their decision.
A pre-election observation team of the EU has already paid a visit to Bangladesh. They spoke to the election commission, political parties and other stakeholders. They certainly must have got some sort of perception about the election from these discussions.
If the international community does not send observers to the election, then how far will the national parliament election be credible to the international community? Time will tell.
The two parliament elections held under the party government were not free and fair. Many believe that free and fair elections are not possible under a neutral election-time government is in place. It seems that because of all these reasons, the European Union has decided not to send a full-fledged observation team.
Whether the European Union sends a team or not, the election will be held. It won't affect the election process.
* Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain (Retd) is a former election commissioner