What lies behind EU's decision?

The election of any country gains credibility in international circles based on the report of the election observers, international observers in particular. It is from the observation report that the international community can understand just how free and fair the election was.

It is being said that the European Union (EU) will not be sending a full-fledged election observation team to Bangladesh due to budget constraints. That, in all likelihood, is not the real reason. They are observing the election in the Maldives. So there may be a different reason behind their decision.

A pre-election observation team of the EU has already paid a visit to Bangladesh. They spoke to the election commission, political parties and other stakeholders. They certainly must have got some sort of perception about the election from these discussions.