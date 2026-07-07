Opinion
Endocrine disrupting chemicals: A silent threat to human health
Endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs) have emerged as one of the most serious environmental and public health threats of the 21st century. These harmful chemicals interfere with the body's hormonal system, disrupting normal biological functions and increasing the risk of numerous diseases.
Leading international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN), the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), and the Endocrine Society, have identified EDCs as a growing global health concern requiring urgent attention.
Today, EDCs are found in almost every aspect of daily life. They contaminate the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we consume. They are present in plastics, cosmetics, pesticides, food packaging, textiles, electronics, toys, household products, and industrial waste. People are exposed to these chemicals through contaminated food and drinking water, inhalation of polluted air, and skin contact. Because many EDCs accumulate gradually in the body, their harmful effects often remain undetected for years.
Hormones regulate virtually every essential function of the human body, including growth, metabolism, reproduction, brain development, immunity, and emotional well-being. According to WHO and UNEP, endocrine disrupting chemicals can mimic, block, or alter natural hormones, disturbing the body's delicate hormonal balance. Even exposure to very small amounts during critical stages of development can produce lasting health effects.
A growing body of scientific evidence links EDC exposure to infertility, miscarriage, declining sperm counts, breast and prostate cancers, thyroid disorders, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, liver disease, immune dysfunction, neurological disorders, developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and early puberty in children. Pregnant women, infants, and young children are particularly vulnerable because exposure during pregnancy and early childhood can permanently affect brain development, reproductive health, and the immune system.
Scientists are also increasingly concerned about the long-term impact of endocrine disrupting chemicals on global reproductive health. Studies from several countries have reported significant declines in sperm counts over recent decades, while hormonal disorders and infertility are becoming increasingly common among both men and women. Researchers warn that prolonged exposure may have consequences that extend beyond the current generation, affecting the health and development of future children.
The global burden of disease linked to endocrine disrupting chemicals is substantial. Studies published in leading scientific journals suggest that EDC exposure contributes to millions of cases of chronic illness each year, including heart disease, diabetes, and several forms of cancer. The World Health Organization estimates that chemical pollution, including endocrine disrupting substances, causes at least two million preventable deaths annually worldwide. Experts believe the actual burden is likely much greater, particularly in developing countries where chemical monitoring and disease surveillance remain inadequate.
Across Asia, rapid industrialization, plastic pollution, hazardous waste, and intensive pesticide use have significantly increased human exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals. South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, face particularly high risks because of weak environmental governance, inadequate chemical management systems, rapid urbanization, and high population density. Public health experts believe that the true extent of illnesses and premature deaths associated with EDC exposure in the region remains largely undocumented.
Bangladesh is especially vulnerable. Although nationwide data directly linking diseases to endocrine disrupting chemicals remain limited, health professionals and environmental scientists believe that long-term chemical exposure is contributing to rising cases of infertility, cancers, diabetes, thyroid and kidney disorders, cardiovascular diseases, hormonal imbalances, and developmental disabilities. One of the country's most significant sources of exposure is the widespread use of highly hazardous pesticides.
According to IPEN and UNEP, many pesticides commonly used in agriculture contain endocrine-disrupting substances capable of causing harmful effects even at very low levels of exposure. Farmers frequently apply these chemicals without adequate protective equipment or proper training, increasing health risks for themselves, consumers, and the environment.
Bangladesh's growing industrial and agricultural sectors have brought important economic benefits, but they have also increased exposure to hazardous chemicals. Without stronger regulation, effective monitoring, and greater public awareness, endocrine disrupting chemicals will continue to pose a serious threat to public health, environmental sustainability, and the well-being of future generations.
Bangladesh needs stronger monitoring of food, drinking water, soil, consumer products, and industrial emissions to identify contamination and guide evidence-based policymaking
Rapidly expanding textile, leather, plastics, shipbreaking, and electronic waste recycling industries have become major sources of endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs). Industrial effluents containing heavy metals, plastic additives, flame retardants, toxic solvents, and other hazardous substances are often discharged into rivers and surrounding ecosystems with little or no treatment. Major rivers such as the Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakkhya, and Karnaphuli continue to receive large volumes of industrial waste, threatening aquatic biodiversity, contaminating water resources, and endangering the health and livelihoods of millions of people who depend on these rivers.
Plastic pollution has emerged as another significant source of EDC exposure. Chemicals such as Bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals," are widely used in plastic packaging, food containers, bottles, toys, cosmetics, and household products. Over time, these substances can leach into food and drinking water and accumulate in the human body.
Scientific studies increasingly associate prolonged exposure with reproductive disorders, hormone-related cancers, weakened immunity, metabolic diseases, and developmental abnormalities.
Children are among the most vulnerable to endocrine disrupting chemicals. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, exposure during pregnancy, infancy, and early childhood can impair brain development, learning ability, physical growth, and reproductive health. Because hormones regulate development at extremely low concentrations, even minimal exposure during these critical stages can cause irreversible health effects that last throughout life.
The environmental consequences are equally serious. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) warns that endocrine disrupting chemicals disrupt the reproduction, growth, and survival of fish, birds, amphibians, and other wildlife, contributing to biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation. In Bangladesh, contamination of rivers, wetlands, agricultural land, and fisheries threatens food security, ecological balance, and the livelihoods of millions of people.
Recognizing these risks, Bangladesh has taken several important steps to strengthen chemical and environmental management. The government has enacted laws such as the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995, and the Environment Court Act to regulate industrial pollution and hazardous waste. Several highly toxic pesticides have been banned, restrictions on polythene bags have been introduced, and the Department of Environment has expanded monitoring of industrial pollution and river water quality. Bangladesh is also a party to international agreements, including the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants and the Basel Convention on hazardous waste management.
Despite these initiatives, significant challenges remain. Weak enforcement of environmental laws, inadequate laboratory facilities, limited monitoring capacity, poor compliance, and low public awareness continue to hinder effective chemical management. Illegal industrial discharges, unsafe disposal of hazardous waste, and informal recycling operations remain major sources of environmental contamination.
Addressing this growing crisis requires coordinated action by government, industry, researchers, healthcare professionals, farmers, civil society, and consumers. Environmental regulations must be enforced more effectively, while hazardous endocrine disrupting chemicals and highly hazardous pesticides should be gradually replaced with safer alternatives. Industries should adopt cleaner production technologies and ensure that all industrial effluents are properly treated before being discharged into the environment.
At the same time, Bangladesh needs stronger monitoring of food, drinking water, soil, consumer products, and industrial emissions to identify contamination and guide evidence-based policymaking. Farmers should receive greater support to adopt integrated pest management and sustainable agricultural practices that reduce dependence on hazardous pesticides. Public awareness campaigns should educate communities about the dangers of excessive plastic use, unsafe chemicals, and contaminated food and water while encouraging environmentally responsible consumption and waste management..
Medical experts agree that prevention is the most effective strategy. Reducing exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals can improve public health, lower healthcare costs, protect children's development, and safeguard future generations. As Bangladesh continues its path toward industrial and economic growth, protecting people and the environment from hazardous chemicals must become a national priority.
Stronger regulation, scientific research, cleaner industries, sustainable agriculture, and informed public participation can help build a healthier, safer, and more sustainable future for the country.
* The author is the Editor and CEO of News Network