Endocrine disrupting chemicals: A silent threat to human health

Plastic pollution has emerged as another significant source of EDC exposure. Chemicals such as Bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals," are widely used in plastic packaging, food containers, bottles, toys, cosmetics, and household products. Over time, these substances can leach into food and drinking water and accumulate in the human body.

Scientific studies increasingly associate prolonged exposure with reproductive disorders, hormone-related cancers, weakened immunity, metabolic diseases, and developmental abnormalities.

Children are among the most vulnerable to endocrine disrupting chemicals. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, exposure during pregnancy, infancy, and early childhood can impair brain development, learning ability, physical growth, and reproductive health. Because hormones regulate development at extremely low concentrations, even minimal exposure during these critical stages can cause irreversible health effects that last throughout life.

The environmental consequences are equally serious. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) warns that endocrine disrupting chemicals disrupt the reproduction, growth, and survival of fish, birds, amphibians, and other wildlife, contributing to biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation. In Bangladesh, contamination of rivers, wetlands, agricultural land, and fisheries threatens food security, ecological balance, and the livelihoods of millions of people.

Recognizing these risks, Bangladesh has taken several important steps to strengthen chemical and environmental management. The government has enacted laws such as the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995, and the Environment Court Act to regulate industrial pollution and hazardous waste. Several highly toxic pesticides have been banned, restrictions on polythene bags have been introduced, and the Department of Environment has expanded monitoring of industrial pollution and river water quality. Bangladesh is also a party to international agreements, including the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants and the Basel Convention on hazardous waste management.