Carbon dioxide, global warming and the rising risks for Bangladesh

Before the Industrial Revolution, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were around 280 parts per million (ppm). Today, global carbon dioxide concentrations have exceeded 420 ppm, a level that scientists consider alarming. Environmental experts suggest that around 350 ppm would be safer to maintain climate stability. In Bangladesh, carbon emissions have risen significantly over the past three decades because of rapid industrial growth, increasing transportation, urban population pressure, and rising energy demand. Major cities including Dhaka, Chattogram, Gazipur, and Narayanganj are experiencing worsening air pollution and increased carbon emissions from industries and traffic congestion.

Although Bangladesh contributes only a very small share of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. The country’s low-lying geography, high population density, poverty, and heavy dependence on agriculture make it highly exposed to environmental disasters linked to global warming. Rising carbon dioxide emissions worldwide are contributing to sea-level rise, irregular rainfall, floods, stronger cyclones, droughts, salinity intrusion, and river erosion across Bangladesh.

One of the most serious threats facing Bangladesh is rising sea levels caused by melting glaciers and polar ice due to increasing global temperatures. Coastal districts such as Khulna, Satkhira, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, and Cox’s Bazar are already suffering from tidal surges, saline water intrusion, and coastal erosion. Agricultural land is gradually becoming infertile because saltwater is entering rivers and croplands, reducing crop production and threatening food security. Scientists warn that if global warming continues at the present rate, large areas of Bangladesh’s coastal belt could become uninhabitable, forcing millions of people to migrate inland.