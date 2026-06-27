Opinion
Carbon dioxide, global warming and the rising risks for Bangladesh
Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) is a naturally occurring gas that plays a vital role in sustaining life on Earth. Plants absorb carbon dioxide during photosynthesis and use sunlight to produce food and oxygen, while humans and animals inhale oxygen and release carbon dioxide through respiration. This natural balance between oxygen and carbon dioxide has maintained ecological stability for millions of years and remains essential for life and environmental sustainability.
However, carbon dioxide has become one of the leading causes of global warming because of excessive emissions caused by human activities. Industrialisation, urbanisation, deforestation, and the widespread use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas have sharply increased carbon emissions worldwide. Factories, vehicles, power plants, brick kilns, and unplanned urban expansion continuously release huge amounts of CO₂ into the atmosphere. These emissions trap heat and gradually increase global temperatures, contributing to climate change and environmental degradation.
Before the Industrial Revolution, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were around 280 parts per million (ppm). Today, global carbon dioxide concentrations have exceeded 420 ppm, a level that scientists consider alarming. Environmental experts suggest that around 350 ppm would be safer to maintain climate stability. In Bangladesh, carbon emissions have risen significantly over the past three decades because of rapid industrial growth, increasing transportation, urban population pressure, and rising energy demand. Major cities including Dhaka, Chattogram, Gazipur, and Narayanganj are experiencing worsening air pollution and increased carbon emissions from industries and traffic congestion.
Although Bangladesh contributes only a very small share of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. The country’s low-lying geography, high population density, poverty, and heavy dependence on agriculture make it highly exposed to environmental disasters linked to global warming. Rising carbon dioxide emissions worldwide are contributing to sea-level rise, irregular rainfall, floods, stronger cyclones, droughts, salinity intrusion, and river erosion across Bangladesh.
One of the most serious threats facing Bangladesh is rising sea levels caused by melting glaciers and polar ice due to increasing global temperatures. Coastal districts such as Khulna, Satkhira, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, and Cox’s Bazar are already suffering from tidal surges, saline water intrusion, and coastal erosion. Agricultural land is gradually becoming infertile because saltwater is entering rivers and croplands, reducing crop production and threatening food security. Scientists warn that if global warming continues at the present rate, large areas of Bangladesh’s coastal belt could become uninhabitable, forcing millions of people to migrate inland.
Global warming is also having severe impacts on public health in Bangladesh. Rising temperatures and growing pollution levels are contributing to heat-related illnesses, dehydration, asthma, bronchitis, allergies, respiratory infections, cardiovascular diseases, and skin disorders. Climate change is also increasing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, while floods and waterlogging contribute to waterborne diseases including diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid.
Women, children, and elderly people are particularly vulnerable to climate-related health risks. Pregnant women often face increased complications during extreme heat waves and natural disasters. Children frequently suffer from malnutrition, respiratory illnesses, diarrhoea, and skin diseases after floods and cyclones because of contaminated water and poor sanitation. Elderly people are also highly vulnerable to heat stress and pollution-related diseases.
Why should vulnerable countries like Bangladesh suffer for pollution largely created by industrialized nations? How long can the world continue depending on fossil fuels while environmental destruction intensifies?
Animals and biodiversity are equally affected by rising carbon dioxide levels and climate change. Livestock and poultry suffer from heat stress, disease outbreaks, and shortages of food and water. Fish populations are declining because warmer water temperatures and pollution are disrupting aquatic ecosystems and breeding patterns. Forests and wetlands are also being damaged by climate-related disasters, threatening wildlife habitats and biodiversity. The Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is under increasing threat from salinity, sea-level rise, and cyclones.
Climate change is also severely affecting agriculture and food security in Bangladesh. Agriculture remains one of the country’s major economic sectors, but unpredictable weather patterns are reducing crop yields. Droughts, floods, salinity, and irregular rainfall are damaging rice fields, vegetable farms, wheat cultivation, and fruit production. Fishermen are also facing declining catches because climate change affects fish breeding and aquatic ecosystems. These environmental changes threaten the livelihoods of millions of farming and fishing families throughout the country.
In addition to environmental and health impacts, global warming is creating major social and economic challenges. Climate-induced migration is increasing rapidly as people lose homes, land, and livelihoods in disaster-prone areas. Many displaced families move to overcrowded cities such as Dhaka in search of employment and shelter. This migration places additional pressure on housing, transportation, sanitation, healthcare, education, and urban services.
Bangladesh also faces significant economic losses due to climate-related disasters. Every year, floods, cyclones, river erosion, salinity, and crop damage cause billions of dollars in losses. Agricultural decline, shrinking fisheries, rising healthcare costs, and the displacement of people are placing enormous pressure on the national economy. Experts warn that climate change could seriously affect Bangladesh’s long-term economic growth if immediate action is not taken.
The growing crisis of carbon dioxide emissions raises important global questions. Why should vulnerable countries like Bangladesh suffer for pollution largely created by industrialized nations? How long can the world continue depending on fossil fuels while environmental destruction intensifies? What responsibilities do developed countries have toward nations facing the harshest impacts of climate change?
To address these challenges, stronger international cooperation is essential. Developed countries, which are the largest emitters of greenhouse gases, must significantly reduce carbon emissions and invest more in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. International climate agreements, including the Paris Climate Agreement, emphasize collective action to limit global warming and support climate-vulnerable countries.
The Government of Bangladesh has already introduced several programmes and strategies to address climate change and reduce environmental risks. The country adopted the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) and established the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund to support climate adaptation initiatives. The government is promoting renewable energy projects, solar home systems, climate-smart agriculture, green industries, and energy-efficient technologies.
Bangladesh has also strengthened disaster preparedness by constructing cyclone shelters, improving flood forecasting systems, and developing coastal embankments. Reforestation and mangrove plantation programmes are being expanded, particularly around the Sundarbans and coastal areas. These initiatives help absorb carbon dioxide, protect biodiversity, and reduce the impact of storms and cyclones.
International organisations including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have advised Bangladesh to strengthen climate resilience strategies further. Experts recommend increasing investment in renewable energy, sustainable urban planning, public transportation, and environmentally friendly technologies. Public awareness is equally important. People can reduce energy waste, conserve water, recycle waste, avoid plastic pollution, and plant more trees to help reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment.
Rising levels of CO₂ are accelerating global warming and causing severe environmental, health, social, and economic impacts in Bangladesh. Floods, cyclones, salinity, disease outbreaks, food insecurity, biodiversity loss, and displacement are already affecting millions of people across the country.
Addressing this crisis requires collective action from governments, industries, international organisations, and ordinary citizens. Bangladesh, despite contributing very little to global pollution, must continue strengthening its climate resilience while demanding stronger global commitments to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen support vulnerable nations. The future safety of humanity and the environment depends on the actions taken today.
* The author is the Editor of and CEO of News Network