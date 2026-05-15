Opinion
Green Economy is a necessity for Bangladesh's sustainable development
A green economy is an economic system that improves human well-being and social equity while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological damage. It promotes low carbon development, efficient use of natural resources, renewable energy, sustainable industries, and environmentally friendly technologies. In simple terms, a green economy combines economic growth with environmental protection and social inclusion.
For Bangladesh, the transition to a green economy is no longer simply an option. It has become a national necessity. Bangladesh is one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world and faces growing environmental and economic challenges caused by climate change, rapid urbanization, industrial pollution, and overuse of natural resources. Rising temperatures, floods, cyclones, salinity intrusion, river erosion, air pollution, and water scarcity are already affecting agriculture, public health, infrastructure, and livelihoods across the country.
These environmental threats are creating serious economic and social impacts. Agricultural production is under pressure due to unpredictable weather patterns. Coastal communities are losing homes and farmland because of rising sea levels and salinity. Urban pollution is damaging public health and increasing healthcare costs. Therefore, adopting a green economy is essential not only to protect the environment but also to ensure long term economic stability, energy security, employment generation, and sustainable national development.
The major elements of a green economy include renewable energy, green industries, sustainable agriculture, waste management, green buildings, water conservation, environmentally friendly transportation, and green technology. These sectors help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve resource efficiency, and create sustainable employment opportunities.
In Bangladesh, several sectors are gradually becoming part of the green economy. These include solar and renewable energy, green garment factories, organic and climate smart agriculture, recycling and waste management, energy efficient industries, green transportation, sustainable fisheries and forestry, and green finance and banking. These sectors can reduce carbon emissions while supporting industrial growth, exports, and employment generation.
A green economy is highly effective for sustainable development because it balances economic growth, environmental protection, and social welfare. Sustainable development means meeting present needs without damaging the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.
Bangladesh’s rapid industrialisation and urban expansion have increased pollution, carbon emissions, and pressure on natural resources. Rivers are becoming polluted, forests are shrinking, and air quality is deteriorating, especially in Dhaka and other major cities. Traditional development models often focus on economic growth without considering environmental consequences. A green economy offers an alternative path where industries and businesses can grow while protecting natural resources and reducing environmental damage.
Green economic policies encourage efficient use of energy, water, and land resources. Renewable energy reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels and strengthens energy security. Sustainable agriculture protects soil fertility and biodiversity while ensuring food security. Green industries reduce waste and toxic emissions. Together, these measures support long term economic resilience and environmental sustainability.
The green economy can also play a major role in achieving Bangladesh’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly goals related to clean energy, climate action, sustainable cities, responsible production, good health, and economic growth.
One of the biggest impacts of a green economy is its contribution to economic growth and Gross Domestic Product. Renewable energy, green manufacturing, eco-tourism, sustainable agriculture, and recycling industries can become major drivers of Bangladesh’s future economy. Green investments can create billions of dollars in economic opportunities over the next two decades.
Bangladesh’s garment industry has already made significant progress in green manufacturing. The country now hosts many internationally certified green garment factories that consume less water and electricity while reducing pollution. These environmentally sustainable factories are attracting international buyers and increasing Bangladesh’s competitiveness in global markets.
The renewable energy sector also offers major economic opportunities. Solar energy, wind power, biogas, and waste to energy projects can reduce fuel imports and save foreign currency. Expanding clean energy can also support industrial production and rural electrification.
Green infrastructure projects such as energy efficient buildings, smart urban systems, and modern public transportation can further increase productivity and economic activity. Global climate financing and foreign investment in green projects can also provide Bangladesh with substantial financial support for sustainable development.
Another important impact of the green economy is employment generation. Green sectors require both skilled and semi-skilled workers in renewable energy, environmental management, recycling, transportation, and sustainable agriculture. Experts believe green industries could generate millions of jobs in Bangladesh in the coming years.
Renewable energy projects need engineers, technicians, electricians, and maintenance workers. Recycling industries create jobs for urban workers and informal laborers. Climate smart agriculture can create rural employment opportunities through organic farming, agro processing, and sustainable fisheries.
Bangladesh’s growing green garment sector is also creating employment opportunities through environmentally certified production systems. Expansion of the green economy can therefore reduce unemployment, increase income levels, and support poverty reduction, especially among young people and rural communities.
A green economy can also significantly improve public health and increase life expectancy in Bangladesh. Air pollution has become one of the country’s most serious public health threats. Industrial emissions, brick kilns, vehicle smoke, and fossil fuel use contribute to respiratory diseases, heart disease, lung cancer, and premature deaths.
By promoting renewable energy, clean transportation, and environmentally friendly industries, Bangladesh can reduce harmful pollution and improve air quality. Cleaner air means fewer respiratory illnesses, lower healthcare costs, and better quality of life for millions of people.
Green urban planning, better waste management, and increased green spaces can also improve sanitation and reduce waterborne diseases. Sustainable agriculture reduces harmful chemical exposure from pesticides and fertilizers. Improved environmental conditions contribute directly to healthier living conditions and longer life expectancy.
Bangladesh, especially Dhaka, frequently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities. Poor air quality affects millions of people every day. Green economic policies offer practical solutions to reduce pollution and improve environmental conditions.
Renewable energy reduces carbon dioxide and toxic emissions from electricity generation. Electric vehicles and improved public transportation systems can reduce traffic related pollution. Energy efficient industries consume less fuel and produce fewer emissions.
Recycling and proper waste management reduce plastic pollution and environmental contamination. Tree plantation and urban forestry programs absorb carbon dioxide and improve urban air quality. Climate smart agriculture also reduces methane emissions and protects rivers, wetlands, and biodiversity.
Several countries have already demonstrated the benefits of adopting green economic policies. Germany invested heavily in renewable energy through its energy transition policy and created hundreds of thousands of green jobs while reducing carbon emissions. China became the world’s largest investor in renewable energy and electric vehicles, improving industrial competitiveness and reducing pollution in many cities.
Denmark expanded wind energy production and now generates a large share of its electricity from renewable sources. South Korea introduced a Green Growth Strategy and invested billions of dollars in green infrastructure, renewable energy, and environmentally friendly transportation systems.
These international examples show that investment in green sectors can improve economic productivity, generate employment, strengthen energy security, and improve environmental sustainability.
Bangladesh also has significant opportunities to accelerate green economic transformation through immediate policy actions. The government can increase investment in solar parks, rooftop solar systems, offshore wind energy, and waste to energy projects. Public institutions, schools, hospitals, factories, and office buildings can adopt solar power systems to reduce electricity costs and emissions.
Electric buses, metro rail expansion, and environmentally friendly transportation systems can reduce urban pollution and traffic congestion. Industries should receive tax incentives and low interest loans for adopting energy efficient technologies and cleaner production systems.
Modern recycling systems and waste separation programs should be introduced in major cities. Large scale tree plantation and urban green development projects can improve air quality and absorb carbon dioxide. Bangladesh also needs skilled workers, engineers, and researchers for green industries. Universities and technical institutions should expand education and training programs related to renewable energy and environmental management.
However, developing a green economy requires substantial long term investment. Bangladesh will need billions of dollars in public and private investment for renewable energy infrastructure, smart electricity grids, green transportation systems, climate resilient agriculture, waste recycling facilities, and sustainable urban development.
International climate financing, foreign investment, development banks, and private sector partnerships will be important sources of funding. Bangladesh can also benefit from global carbon markets and green bonds to support sustainable investment.
Despite its enormous potential, Bangladesh faces several challenges in developing a green economy. These include limited investment, lack of modern technology, weak environmental governance, insufficient infrastructure, policy inconsistency, shortage of skilled manpower, corruption, and limited public awareness.
Large scale green transformation also requires strong political commitment, long term planning, and effective cooperation between government, private sector, civil society, and international partners.
The green economy offers Bangladesh a historic opportunity to achieve sustainable development while protecting the environment and reducing carbon emissions. Renewable energy, green industries, sustainable agriculture, recycling, and green finance can transform the country’s economic future.
A successful green economy can contribute significantly to GDP growth, generate millions of jobs, improve air quality, reduce pollution, strengthen public health, and increase life expectancy. It can also reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, attract foreign investment, and improve Bangladesh’s competitiveness in global markets.
International experiences from Germany, China, Denmark, and South Korea demonstrate that green development can create both environmental and economic success. Bangladesh now has the opportunity to follow a similar path.
As climate change increasingly threatens Bangladesh’s economy and people, adopting green economic policies is no longer optional. It is a necessity for the country’s future survival, prosperity, and sustainable development. With proper planning, investment, technology transfer, and effective governance, Bangladesh can become a regional leader in green growth and environmental sustainability in the coming decades.
* The author is a freelance writer.