Green Economy is a necessity for Bangladesh's sustainable development

A green economy is an economic system that improves human well-being and social equity while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological damage. It promotes low carbon development, efficient use of natural resources, renewable energy, sustainable industries, and environmentally friendly technologies. In simple terms, a green economy combines economic growth with environmental protection and social inclusion.

For Bangladesh, the transition to a green economy is no longer simply an option. It has become a national necessity. Bangladesh is one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world and faces growing environmental and economic challenges caused by climate change, rapid urbanization, industrial pollution, and overuse of natural resources. Rising temperatures, floods, cyclones, salinity intrusion, river erosion, air pollution, and water scarcity are already affecting agriculture, public health, infrastructure, and livelihoods across the country.