Why do rivers die? Rabindranath Tagore gave a simple yet profound scientific answer to this question. He wrote that rivers (streams of water) die when attempts are made to tightly control and possess them through embankments and domination.

Now scientists are beginning to say, “Living with rivers is more sustainable than trying to dominate them.” In other words, coexisting with rivers is more sustainable than trying to control them.

But to me, this seems to suggest not just coexistence, but a kind of submission to the river—accepting its dominance.

In Bangladesh, in a 2019 ruling, the High Court declared all rivers, including the Turag, as “living entities.” This means rivers have legal rights and protections similar to those of humans.

According to this ruling, occupying or polluting rivers is legally punishable like an attack on humans, and rivers can, in principle, seek legal redress through the courts.