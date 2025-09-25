For the safe and peaceful use of ionizing radiation

In addition, CT scans, BMD, and mammography are also carried out using ionizing radiation in the form of X-rays. In a nutshell, any equipment labeled as radiography or diagnostic X-ray is capable of producing ionizing radiation.

On the other hand, PET (Positron Emission Tomography), SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography), and radiotherapy also use ionizing radiation. The first two techniques employ radioactive tracers to generate images of internal organs. PET-CT uses positron-emitting isotopes to produce clearer and higher-resolution images, while SPECT uses gamma-emitting isotopes to generate relatively lower-resolution images.

In radiotherapy, different types of radioactive isotopes are applied in controlled and specific doses, where the role of a medical physicist in dose determination is particularly crucial.

Medical physicists, radiologists, oncologists, and professionals from regulatory authorities work together to ensure the safe use of ionizing radiation through the ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) principle, proper shielding, dosimeters, and other protective measures. According to the ALARA principle, safety can be ensured by carefully controlling time, distance, and shielding during exposure. It must also be remembered that minimizing unnecessary radiation exposure is essential not only for radiation workers but also for patients receiving the exposure.

A natural question arises—why is so much caution needed when radiation is used as medicine? The simple answer is that exceeding the allowable dose limits (1 mSv/year for the general public and 20 mSv/year for radiation workers) is harmful to the human body. Ionizing radiation is a powerful force that can cause DNA mutations and various other complications. While its safe use is a blessing for humanity, uncontrolled use can bring devastating consequences.