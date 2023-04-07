A breathtaking experience for cricket savants

Thanks to availability and ease of collecting big data cricket has the potential to go along the same path. Throughout the book Wigmore and Szymanski’s main aim was to show that. They presented innumerable data, graphs and more importantly the interpretations that would help one comprehend the game even better and hence pave the way of improving it.

However, the book is not only about the hard numbers. Like a good book it has many layers and one can taste the layers according to one’s interest. A geek many plunge deep into the numbers while the ones who are not so interested may yet fathom the book avoiding the numbers all together.

The 20 chapters are cleverly divided into six parts. The first part is about the fight of old and new ideas. Wigmore, a T20 enthusiast and the writer of the book Cricket 2.0, which may help one remove the taboos against the shortest format of the game, invariably supported the growth of T20s.

However, he took the aide of history to support his claims and did not discard the greatness of Test cricket.

One may wonder the mention of James while reviewing the book but the first chapters of this book showed with vivid statistics how the game has been an elite one and still dominated by the ones who won ‘birth lottery.’ Like the economic inequality the gulf is getting even greater and the duo presented the fact with data.