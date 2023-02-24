Uncertainty mounts over Ukraine situation

The Ukraine war has basically become a war of establishing global dominance. On one hand the United States is endeavouring to maintain its unilateral global dominance, while on the other, the consideration of making Ukraine a NATO member is pushing Russia into a corner. This has resulted in Putin leading the attack on Ukraine which, in turn, has created a sense of insecurity among European nations and so they have opted to take a stand against Russia, under US leadership.

It is winter in Ukraine now, the ground is covered in ice, the soft and slippery soil making mobility impossible for tanks and other heavy military vehicles. But the beginning of March ushers in spring in Europe. The weather undergoes a transformation then and it is expected that Russia will take up its 'spring offensive'. Already 50,000 Russian soldiers have been deployed on ground. Around another 250,000 are being trained and prepared to join the war. Under the present circumstances, as part of its winter war strategy, Russia is using its fuel as a weapon. The European power sector was hit hard after Russia cut down on supplying gas. Now Russia's main target is to crush the morale of the Ukrainians by destroying the power and energy infrastructure all over Ukraine. This Russian offensive has led to unbearable human suffering.

Russian president Putin has threatened that Russia will use all weapons it has to protect its own territory. Russia has accused Ukraine of using the 'dirty bomb', warning that it would counter this by launching tactical nuclear weapons. The US, however, has warned that the use of nuclear weapons will have disastrous consequences. America issued this warning directly to Russia, but it cannot be said for certain whether this warning will have any effect or not. If for any reason nuclear weapons are used in this post-World War II world, warfare will be transformed completely and there is no saying whether it will be possible to contain the stark danger of such conflict. There is also the fear that this conflict may not remain confined to Ukraine, but spread over countries of Europe.