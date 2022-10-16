Can the EC keep the DC and SP under control?

Normally, the police and the administration are directly under the government, not under the election commission. However, according to the constitution, if requested by the election commission, the president will make arrangements for officials and employees to be at the election commission's disposal as required. It is the responsibility of all executive authorities to provide assistance to the election commission in carrying out its duties.

The election-related Representation of People Order says that the election commission can issue directives for any persons or authority to carry out any duty or provide any supports as required. While these clauses exist in the constitution and the law, reality is a different matter. And this was clear in the Gaibandha-5 by-election.

The Gaibandha DC was not the returning officer in this election. But it is the constitutional obligation of the DC, SP and everyone to assist the EC. But the CEC's words indicate just how little assistance the commission received from them.

The election commission had held dialogue with the political parties regarding the forthcoming 12 parliamentary election. Most of the parties expressed concern about the election-time government. And most of the parties also proposed for some sort of change in the election-time government.

During the dialogue, 10 parties proposed that a neutral or all-party government be formed during the election. And 12 parties spoke to limiting the authority of the government during the election period and increasing that of the EC. They recommended that the public administration ministry, the home ministry and several other ministries be directly placed under the EC during the election. Members of the Awami League-led 14 Party alliance -- Workers Party, JSD and Samyabadi Dal -- made such recommendations. However, even if the EC wanted this, it would not be possible. This would require an amendment to the constitution. The EC has clearly said that they can do nothing about anything to do with the constitution.