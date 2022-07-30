Climate literacy, climate action- for the people and the planet

There is also a kind of complexity with language in the discussion of climate change. If we look a little closer, we will see that most of the words, sentences and slogans used in the campaign are in English, which is not easily understandable for most of the affected communities. While conducting a study on the effects of climate change on women's sexual and reproductive health, I met a person who expressed her concern that the summer days have become remarkably warmer, the timing of rainfall has got changed, spending hours is not enough to get drinkable water from the faucet. There is knowledge about the events/disasters caused by climate change but they do not know what climate change is, or what it means by global warming or the lowering of groundwater levels. This knowledge is not accessible to them. When the whole world is in the continuous discussion of this very serious threat, the struggle is to grow crops, battle for water.

The lack of knowledge about climate change is a clear obstacle to building up effective adaptation strategies and sustainable livelihood. Standing right in front of this climate crisis, it is time to create a literature that is understandable to those who are the most affected by this change to ensure a holistic understanding of the ongoing climate and biodiversity crisis and its underlying causes and consequences.

The measures of awareness-raising and planning should be decentralised and designed based on region-focused issues. The participation of the people of that region must be ensured, and the campaigns and research must be initiated by the community. The priorities of the communities must be taken into account in any kind of planning. This writing, research, and all campaigns will add more meaningful value if they can make the voice of the distressed people a little stronger and for this, that voice should be created and prioritised first. Only then, the fundamental change is possible.

Umme Salma is a development worker. She can be reached at [email protected]