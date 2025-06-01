Mouchak: Anatomy of a modern dystopia

The factories, massive and unyielding, are more than mere workplaces. They are omnipotent entities, exerting a quiet yet total control over life in Mouchak. Residents speak of the corporations with a mix of reverence and resignation, as if acknowledging gods that both sustain and dominate them.

Take Mizan, for instance, a middle-aged worker who has spent over two decades stitching garments. He likens the factory to a parent who feeds and shelters you but demands your complete obedience in return. “We are all children of the machines,” he says, his voice carrying a note of bitter acceptance. The factory decides when he eats, when he rests, and when he returns home to his family. He describes it as a pact: survival at the cost of surrender.

The factories discard mountains of surplus fabric as a byproduct of their vast operations. To the untrained eye, this might seem like nothing more than waste, but here it forms the backbone of a secondary economy. Vendors comb through the scraps, sorting and selling what others deem worthless, crafting livelihoods from the detritus.

Consider Shirin, a mother of three, who collects discarded joot (fabric scraps) to sell at the market. “It’s strange,” she says, folding bright-colored scraps into neat piles. “What they throw away keeps us alive. But we never know when they’ll stop.” In this intricate cycle of dependence, it’s worth asking: who holds the real power—the one who discards, or the one who survives by reclaiming the discarded?