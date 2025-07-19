Education & Youth: What if our next genius is failing in silence?

Well, it has been a week or so since the most anticipated, heart-thumping, and conversation-dominating event of the year took place: the SSC 2025 results! As always, our newsfeeds—print, electronic, and digital—were overflooded with the happy cries and jubilant jibes of teenagers with proud proclamations of persistence and purpose etched into their voices like war chants of a victory hard-won.

For many of them, this is the first intangible paycheck: one that cannot be quantified in numbers, but instead measured in sleepless nights, skipped meals, breathless prayers, and indefatigable discipline, both theirs and their parents’. It is not just an academic milestone; it is a rite of passage, a societal badge of validation, and an early proof that “I can do this…..on my own.”

And yet, behind these headlines lies another truth: quieter, invisible, often unspoken.