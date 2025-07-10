SSC exam: A good precedence has been set this time

Now that the results reflect the true standard of our secondary education, it will be much easier to identify the real causes behind this poor outcome. Over the past few years, an artificial aura of success was created across all levels of education. It was time for us to come back down to earth. The interim government, which had initially made the grave mistake of introducing automatic promotion, seems now to be taking a step toward necessary correction with SSC 2025.

It is to be hoped that the same approach will be followed throughout the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams as well and that there will be no political interference in the examination process and that full professionalism will be maintained in the evaluation of answer scripts.

From the very beginning of this year’s SSC exams, one thing was noticeable: from advisers to education administrators, everyone allowed the examination to proceed as an examination should. The usual disturbances caused by TV cameras entering exam halls were largely absent this time. In truth, the fewer visits ministers and advisers make to exam halls, the better it is for the examinees.

It was also reassuring to see that unnecessary formalities were avoided during the announcement of the results. In the past, even the prime minister would be unnecessarily involved in such announcements. Education ministers would present the results to the prime minister in advance. Why this was done was always difficult to understand.

This time, there was no unwarranted presence of senior government officials during the announcement. In previous years, the preparation of results took much longer. This year, the entire process was completed within just two months.